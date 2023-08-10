ICEPS launches Lifelong Education Programme 2.0

KUALA LUMPUR: The Institute of Continuing Education and Professional Studies (iCEPS), Universiti Teknologi MARA has launched its Lifelong Education Programme 2.0, which is aimed at providing lifelong learning opportunities to the community.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the programme maximises the potential of technology platforms and is in line with the ministry’s Digitalisation Strategic Plan 2021-2025 agenda.

“The goal is to empower knowledge among the community at various levels and to ensure global sustainability, taking into account the development of the gig economy that has a significant influence on the higher education ecosystem,” he said in his speech at the iCEPS 50th anniversary gala dinner here tonight.

His speech was read out by Higher Education deputy director-general Datuk Prof Dr Norzaini Azman.

Mohamed Khaled said iCEPS is also collaborating with CelcomDigi Berhad on a project named Smart Education to assist the institution in implementing the Lifelong Education Programme 2.0.

He noted that the key areas of the collaboration include digital learning platforms; content delivery and accessibility; skills development; research and innovation; and community engagement.

“This collaboration will enable professionals to interact with industry members, exchange experiences, and learn from the best experts in their respective fields,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled stressed that mastery of knowledge infused with the latest technology should be given better emphasis.

“Addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach that includes comprehensive educational programmes, community involvement, targeted outreach efforts, and collaboration among professionals, educators, policymakers, and community leaders,” he said. -Bernama