Iconic Coliseum Café in KL closes down

PETALING JAYA: The iconic Coliseum Café in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur will not reopen to celebrate its 100th anniversary that is planned for this year.

The historic eatery that served Hainanese western-style cooking and colonial-era food since 1921 was in operation until last March. Other Coliseum Café outlets will remain open.

According to a report by Malaysian Insight today, the decision to pull the plug was made when the tenancy of the café in a pre-war building next to the Coliseum Cinema expired.

“Yes, it’s closed for good. We are saddened that we couldn’t celebrate our 100th anniversary,” the restaurant franchise’s marketing manager Azrain Azman was quoted by the portal as saying.

“We hadn’t been able to sustain since the first MCO. We relied on dine-ins and the regulars who used to visit the café couldn’t come because the city was in lockdown.”