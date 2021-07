JOHOR BAHRU: Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed usage for Covid-19 patients in government hospitals in Johor is showing a downward trend, at 78 percent as of July 6.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said although the use of ICU beds was still at a limited level, it had shown a downward trend compared to previous months.

“The capacity of the ICU bed usage as of July 6 is 78 percent where 68 patients need respiratory assistance.

“It has shown a downward trend from mid-June this year when bed usage was at around 77 to 85 percent, while in May it was around 90 to 97 percent,“ he said in a statement here today.

There are 160 ICU beds in government hospitals in Johor including improvised areas. Of that figure, 108 beds are reserved for Covid-19 patients. — Bernama