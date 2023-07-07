iDamak helps ascertain Orang Asli income status to receive government aid

JOHOR BAHRU: The iDamak census system, developed by the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) is capable of ascertaining the household income status of the Orang Asli community as to whether they belong to the poor, hardcore poor or above the poverty line category.

Johor JAKOA director Faisal Long said that this would prevent the Orang Asli community from being left behind in getting any help from the government.

“We can use this iDamak system to find out the entire population of the Orang Asli community as well as information regarding their income.

“We can also learn their financial status to ascertain whether they are poor, hardcore poor or have already escaped poverty. So with this data, the poor will be left out when we give the assistance,” he told Bernama.

He said that currently there are 18,475 Orang Asli individuals living in 60 Orang Asli settlements in Johor with the majority being in the B40 group, while some are in the M40 group.

Batu Pahat has the highest number of Orang Asli at 5,176, followed by Kluang (2,760), Segamat (2,543), Johor Bahru (2,536), Mersing (2,239), Kota Tinggi (1,638) and Muar (1,583).

Faisal said the iDamak system is also seen as capable of providing comprehensive benefits to the Orang Asli community, especially in terms of education and socioeconomics if the system can be accessed by other agencies.

“The Orang Asli community will benefit more in terms of education, as well as socioeconomic and agricultural aspects if other agencies are able to access the system,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hadi Bay, a resident of Kampung Orang Asli Kemidak in Segamat, praised the initiative as it will change the future of Orang Asli children.

“I view the system as beneficial to Orang Asli schoolchildren so that they do not miss out on any assistance given by the government. It is also very important in terms of development and health,” he said. -Bernama