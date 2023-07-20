IDE survey: 73.4% of voters in Selangor have positive perception of PM

SHAH ALAM: A total of 73.4 per cent of voters in Selangor have a positive perception of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership, according to a survey conducted by Institut Darul Ehsan (IDE).

IDE executive chairman Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman (pix) said the results of the Voter Perception Study ahead of the Selangor election on Aug 12 showed that 26.3 per cent of that total saw Anwar as a leader who can drive the MADANI Malaysia agenda towards a better nation.

He said 16.9 per cent believe the prime minister was able to unite all the races; 16.1 per cent were confident that Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, was a leader who fights corruption and abuse of power while another 14.1 per cent see him as capable of curbing the rise in living costs.

Mohammad Redzuan said the survey was carried out by IDE from May 12 to 15 involving 1,693 respondents covering 56 state constituencies.

It also revealed that only 18.7 per cent of the respondents had a negative perception of Anwar. Among others, they were skeptical of him rejuvenating the economy and championing Malay interests and Islam.

Mohammad Redzuan said the results of the study also showed that 58 per cent would vote for PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming state polls, while 16 per cent will opt for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said 26 per cent of the respondents were still fence-sitters, although, among them, 69.1 per cent had a positive perception of Anwar.

The survey also covered first-time voters aged between 18 and 24, with 50 per cent of them backing PH-BN, PN (17 per cent) and fence-sitters (33 per cent), he said.

Mohammad Redzuan also said that 78.9 per cent of respondents were enthusiastic about going to the ballots, while 68.5 per cent of first-time voters felt the same.

In the 15th general election (GE15), Selangor recorded a 78.6 per cent voter turnout.

Mohammad Redzuan said Anwar’s events at several universities and in Selangor, in particular, had a positive impact on his popularity, which the survey revealed was at about 80 per cent currently.

“There has been a positive impact that has prompted a lot of changes among voters, especially involving Umno members, towards the Federal Government, after Anwar revealed how he had stopped attempts to deregister the party,” he said.

However, Mohammad Redzuan said voter trends will be much clearer in the second week of the polls campaign, adding that typically, 20 per cent of fence sitters would have made up their minds two days before polling day. -Bernama