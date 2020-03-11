Ideal time to travel locally

PETALING JAYA: Now is the best time to travel locally, especially with attractive value-for-money packages, said Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) president Datuk Tan Kok Liang.

He said it was the perfect time to travel before prices start going up again.

Tan pointed out that accommodation prices at hotels and flight tickets were affordable now.

This was also a good time to visit destinations such as Langkawi, Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and other tourism spots in the country, despite fears of Covid-19.

“Once the Covid-19 virus scare is over, people will start travelling, and this will cause prices to skyrocket.

“The economic stimulus package, with tax breaks provided for the travelling public, provides people with a unique opportunity to enjoy the country on the cheap,” he told theSun.

Tan said with the school holidays coming up, he hoped parents would take the opportunity to show their children the beauty of Malaysia.

He cited the upcoming Cuti-Cuti Malaysia travel fair by Matta taking place in April, just before the school holidays.

On the general outlook of the local travel scene, Tan said: “Things are changing day by day, but fears about Covid-19, that is being spread on social media, is not doing the local tourism industry any good.

“People are afraid of contracting the virus. But if they take all the necessary precautions as advised by the Health Ministry, they should shouldn’t be afraid to travel.“

He said the biggest problem the industry faces is cancellations, including cancellations of public events.

For now, Tan said the industry’s biggest customers are smaller travel groups and families.