Identical twin medical doctors in the house

SERDANG: A pair of identical twins have achieved their dream of becoming medical doctors after they both graduated in medicine at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) today.

Taking their mother, who is a nurse, as the source of their inspiration, the 25-year-old twins Nurnadhirah Zulkifli and Nurnadhrah Zulkifli said they dreamt of becoming medical doctors since finishing secondary school.

Nurnadhirah said they were proud to be able to reward their parents with the success of graduating in a field that is often said to be very tough.

“We went through every bittersweet experience together as twins. Alhamdulillah, we were able to share this happiness with our parents,“ she told reporters after the second session of UPM’s 46th Convocation Ceremony at UPM’s Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Centre for Culture and Arts, here today.

She said, young people, especially women, should not be afraid to pursue their dream of becoming doctors.

“If you have passion and interest in medicine, don’t be afraid to pursue your dreams, especially now as we are short of female specialist doctors, “ she said.

Meanwhile, her younger sister Nurnadrah said the knowledge gained in the field of medicine has made her want to give back to the community.

“I want to serve the community, especially those who have imparted knowledge to us,“ she said.

For now, she wants to focus on completing her two-year housemanship before furthering her studies to become an ophthalmologist, a specialist in the study of eye anatomy and related diseases.

Nurnadhirah said she wanted to become an expert in internal medicine, specialising in the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of various acute and chronic diseases.

The twins were among the 5,688 graduates who received their respective degrees and diplomas at the convocation ceremony which started yesterday until Dec 2. - Bernama