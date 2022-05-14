Identities of 3 USAS students confirmed using dental records

KUALA KANGSAR: The identities of three more Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) students who burned to death in a fiery accident on the North-South Expressway on Wednesday night, have been identified through dental records.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief, ACP Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the identities of the three victims were confirmed by comparing their dental records from the clinic with other dental institutes during the identification process at the Taiping Hospital.

“The remains are expected to be handed over to the next of kin after the completion of the identification process shortly,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

The dental records were used by the forensic team at the Taiping Hospital due to the condition of the bodies, which were difficult to identify.

Those identified are Muhammad Nasrun Aidol Munir Akbar, 22, from Kuala Kubu Baru in Selangor, who was driving at the time of the accident and Muhammad Nabil Haikal Muhammad Fariz, 19, from Bandar Baru Selayang who was sitting in the middle rear passenger seat.

Another victim identified was Iqbal Hasnun Halimi, 23 from Senai, Johor. He was seated in the right rear passenger seat.

Yesterday morning, the bodies of the three victims were sent to the Taiping Hospital for a further autopsy and after that, all the bodies will be taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun mosque in USAS for funeral prayers before being taken back to their hometown for burial.

On Thursday night, two of the five USAS students who were involved in the accident with two trailers at KM 245.2 of the North-South Highway northbound were identified by their family members after post-mortem at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital.

They were Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20, from Parit Buntar, in Perak. He was believed to have been a rear seat passenger and Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21, from Kemaman, Terengganu. He sat in the front passenger seat. Both were laid to rest in their respective villages. — Bernama