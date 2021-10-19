Idris agrees with Penang Mufti’s call to address issue of ‘Timah’ whiskey branding

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad (pix) agrees with Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor’s call for a local alcoholic beverage company to immediately change its ‘Timah’ brand and the picture used on the bottle.

Idris said such things should not happen as they are provocative while the use of the name could cause confusion to the community and religion.

“We do not agree with the principle of using the ‘Timah’ brand name. What does the company mean by that name? Is there a new normalisation?... this is what we are worried about,” he told reporters when met at the Federal Territory 2021 Maulidur Rasul celebration here today.

Yesterday, Wan Salim, in a statement, expressed disappointment over an advertisement that has gone viral on social media, which stated that a locally-made whiskey had been given the brand name ‘Timah’ and displayed a bearded man with a skull cap (kopiah) resembling a religious man.

In addition, Idris said he would discuss the matter with the Home Ministry and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

In a separate development, Idris said the department was ready to provide counselling services to Muhammad Sajjad Kamarul Zaman or Nur Sajat if the cosmetics entrepreneur returns to Malaysia.

Yesterday, media reported that Nur Sajat confirmed that she has permanently left for Australia and does not plan to return to Malaysia.

Muhammad Sajjad, 36, is sought by the authorities after the Shah Alam Syariah High Court issued an arrest warrant on Feb 23 for failing to attend proceedings over a charge of dressing as a woman.- Bernama