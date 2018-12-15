Idris Jusoh says not to believe talk he’s leaving Umno

BESUT: “Do not believe,” was the message Besut MP Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh (pix) sent by WhatsApp to Bernama when asked whether he is also leaving UMNO.

There has been talk that Idris, the former minister of higher education, would also quit the party in the footsteps of Hulu Terengganu MP Datuk Rosol Wahib who left UMNO yesterday to become an independent MP.

Rosol is said to have sent an application to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), a component of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, the day before.

With Rosol’s departure, Barisan Nasional only has Idris as its sole MP in Terengganu.

Over the past few days, several elected representatives and divisional leaders have left Sabah UMNO and six MPs in the peninsula also quit UMNO.

— Bernama