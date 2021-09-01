Idris to ensure 14 religious agencies achieve Malaysian family objectives

PUTRAJAYA: The newly appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad (pix) will ensure that all 14 agencies under his supervision carry out their respective functions and move in line with the Malaysian Family objectives.

Idris said a meeting would be held with all heads of agencies at Kompleks Islam Putrajaya this afternoon to discuss ways to work together in fulfilling the aspirations of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who introduced the Malaysian Family concept.

“The purpose of this meeting is to understand each other’s functions and responsibilities in order to build the Malaysian Family that we hope for,” he told reporters after starting his official duties at the ministry today. Also present was his deputy Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

This is the first time Idris has been appointed as a federal minister while Ahmad Marzuk has been re-appointed as deputy minister of the same portfolio.

After clocking in, Idris is scheduled to attend the first Cabinet meeting under Ismail Sabri’s administration.

Among the 14 agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) are the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia, Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council, Lembaga Tabung Haji, Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation and Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia.

-Bernama