Idrus Harun appointed Attorney-General

PETALING JAYA: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today announced the appointment of Tan Sri Idrus Harun as the Attorney-General.

In a statement from PMO, it said that the appointment was made in accordance with Clause 1, Article 145 of the Federal Constitution.

It also said the appointment was following the acceptance of former Attorney-General, Tommy Thomas’ resignation by the Agong.

“It is in accordance to Clause 5, Article 1 of the Federal Constitution that His Majesty, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong has accepted Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ resignation to shorten his tenure as the Attorney-General effective from Feb 28,” read the statement.

“The government thanks Tan Sri Tommy Thomas for his service during his tenure as the Attorney-General.

“His Majesty, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong also has agreed to the appointment of Tan Sri Idrus bin Harun, A Federal Court Judge as the Attorney-General for A period of two years beggining March 6.

Checks at the Chief Registrar Federal Court of Malaysia website revealed that Idrus was appointed as a Court of Appeal Judge in 2014, which was followed by his appointment as the Federal Court Judge on Nov 26, 2018.