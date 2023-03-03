Idrus reappointed as Attorney General

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Idrus Harun has been reappointed as the Attorney General for six months effective Monday (March 6), said the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Mohd Zuki in a statement today said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to the appointment of Idrus under Clause (1) Article 145 of the Federal Constitution.

Idrus who was earlier a former Federal Court judge was appointed as Attorney General on March 6 2020.

He had served as deputy public prosecutor in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, legal advisor at the Election Commission and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission as well as the Solicitor General and Court of Appeal judge. - Bernama