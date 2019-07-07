If in doubt, seek guidance of counsellors in Madinah: TH

KUALA LUMPUR: Haj pilgrims who have problems or are unsure of performing the obligatory duties during their pilgrimage, are advised to seek the guidance of Haj counsellors provided by the Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) in the holy land.

Madinah TH Ibadat manager Mohd Zamri Ramli said 12 counsellors have been assigned in Madinah at the respective living quarter zones, to help clarify doubts and guide the pilgrims in carrying out the rites correctly.

He said talks and revision sessions would also be held to remind the pilgrims on the dos and don’ts when performing the Haj and Umrah.

“The pilgrims may also call the hotline numbers as listed on their name tags at any time.

“Officers manning the hotline will be able to answer to queries especially when the pilgrims are outperforming the rites,” he told a press conference in Madinah here today.

A total of 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims will be performing the fifth pillar of Islam this year. They will be assisted by 640 TH employees.

According to Mohd Zamri, the main concern of the womenfolks revolved around health issues such as having their menses while performing the Haj rituals while among the men the main problem was urinary incontinence. — Bernama