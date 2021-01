NEVER have news and information been so readily available and easily accessible to the masses before, yet we cannot lay claim to be the most informed generation. And in many cases, we are the most misinformed ones.

With the swipe of a finger or click of a mouse, we can learn how to use the latest devices, troubleshoot problems with our computers or read about the latest developments in other parts of the world.

Technological advancement has radically changed how we consume the latest news and tap into universal knowledge.

But this amazing development is a double-edged sword as cyberspace is open to all, including those who think that it is operating within a legal vacuum.

We can learn how to pursue a worthwhile activity or we can piece together homemade explosives. We can update ourselves with truth or be taken in by warped ideologies.

Instant messaging has allowed us to share information, news and views that help us to alleviate the situation we are in, now with the Covid-19 pandemic taking its toll on lives and livelihood.

Yet, it is old political propaganda, racial innuendos, hearsay, unsubstantial half-truths and full lies that get shared the most.

The ones that have mostly been making the rounds are recycled fake news about a minister allegedly saying that bumiputras will steal and even won’t be given aid, when that outright lie was debunked five years.

Then there was an old “new” clip of United Nations special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Philip Alston pointing out that Malaysia’s poverty rate was grossly under-reported.

That was in August 2019 and the government has revised absolute poverty from RM980 to RM2,208, earning praise from Alston himself.

Sadly, even the educated among us prefer to share old news without putting context and indicating its time of release.

If there is an ulterior motive of discrediting the government, it seems to be doing the job.

In this age when information is readily available, ignorance is a choice. There are none so blind as those who choose not to see.

On the other hand, authorities should be more forthcoming with clarifications by the media. Attempts to get the facts from several ministries have been in vain lately, foiling our efforts to keep society informed.

They should not be averse to tough questions and critical comments as long as we are being objective. Otherwise, the majority of the public will just gobble up the rubbish being shared online, thinking that censorship has rendered the media impotent.