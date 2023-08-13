IGP: 94 reports of misuse of identity cards received on polling day

KUALA LUMPUR: Police received 94 reports of identity cards being misused to cast votes on the polling day of the six state elections yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Selangor had the most reports with 48 cases, followed by Penang (20), Negeri Sembilan (six), Kelantan (two), and nine cases each in Kedah and Terengganu.

He said using someone else’s identity card to cast votes is an offence under Section 7 of the Election Offences Act.

“A total of 111 investigation papers were opened out of 181 reports involving various offences received on the polling day.

“Other offences reported were damaging the flags of political parties, displaying political logos in the vicinity of polling centres, obstruction of civil servants from discharging their duties and illegal assembly,” Razarudin said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 1,951 reports involving various offences were lodged during the campaigning period for the six-state elections, which began on July 27 up until yesterday.

“Of the total, 240 investigation papers were opened, with 78 of them in Selangor, 42 each in Penang and Kedah, Terengganu (34), Negeri Sembilan (25) and Kelantan (19).

“As of yesterday, we have arrested 15 individuals, namely nine in Kedah and two each in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Razarudin also said that a total of 4,506 permits were approved throughout the campaigning period.

According to him, Kedah had the most permits approved (976), followed by Selangor (933), Kelantan (882), Terengganu (768), Negeri Sembilan (495), and Penang (452). - Bernama