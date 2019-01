KUALA LUMPUR: Police have assured that they are investigating the case of former DAP political aide Teoh Beng Hock’s death and there is no cover up in their probe.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun (pix) said the police were in the midst of going through several recommendations provided by the Attorney-General’s Chamber (AGC).

“We are complying with the instructions given by the AGC and the task force will complete the necessary recommendations as soon as possible,” he said after attending a monthly assembly at Bukit Aman police headquarters here today.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Jan 11 denied an alleged cover-up in investigations into the probe.

Following Muhyiddin’s order and a letter from the attorney general (AG) dated July 17 2018, the police have formed a special task force led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Datuk K. Manoharan to re-investigate the case.

DAP’s National Legal Bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh had said that Muhyiddin had failed to instruct the police to reopen investigations into Teoh Beng Hock’s death.

Although he said he was glad that Muhyiddin has since clarified his position, Ramkarpal said that the minister surely would have known since October last year that he has been quoted numerous times as saying the investigations into Teoh’s death would only be done upon the Attorney General’s instructions.

He said he had written a letter to Muhyiddin on the matter on Oct 26, 2018, and again called on the ministry to pressure the IGP to reopen the investigations on Dec 15, 2018, as well as raised the matter in the Dewan Rakyat’s last sitting.