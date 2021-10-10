IGP: Checks to continue to ensure SOP compliance

KUALA LUMPUR: Although interstate travel restrictions will be lifted tomorrow, police will continue conducting checks to ensure the public complies with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Covid-19 pandemic rules and regulations.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said following the announcement by the government to allow travel for those fully vaccinated, all police checkpoints at state borders will be removed.

However, he said checkpoints at areas under enhanced movement control order (EMCO), under Ops Benteng and for crime prevention purposes will be maintained.

Acryl Sani said police teams tasked to enforce the pandemic SOPs will continue conducting patrols and random checks to ensure the public strictly adheres to the procedures.

He advised the public to not be lax in observing the SOPs with the latest movement allowance to avoid a rise in Covid-19 cases.