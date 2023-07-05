IGP conveys appreciation over Thai police statement on meth, yaba pills influx to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have expressed their appreciation over a statement by the Thai authorities regarding the influx of methamphetamine and yaba pills into Malaysia.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said the statement would bolster efforts by the police to tackle the synthetic drug issue in the country.

“This is an interesting development and I welcome the statement issued by the Narathiwat province police chief.

“It shows they realise and appreciate the current problem of synthetic drugs flooding into Malaysia from the Golden Triangle area in the north, via land routes that is turning the country into a hub for foreign markets,” he told the media after attending the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) Shooting Open Championship 2023 Level III, in the presence of Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution and Deputy IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Acryl Sani said that the development would foster closer bilateral ties between both countries, along with other neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines through the sharing of information to curb drug smuggling.

Bernama had previously reported that the Thai police had revealed that methamphetamine and yaba pills were the types of drugs being smuggled into the country in large quantities, with Narathiwat police chief Maj Gen Anuruth Imarb stating that they originated from the Golden Triangle area.

In other developments, Acryl Sani said security controls in the waters of East Sabah were still at their best, and that the readiness of personnel and assets were always kept at optimum levels. - Bernama