KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador refuted claims that fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, has gone into hiding in Cyprus as has been claimed in news reports.

Police believe Jho Low is still in the country he was last reported to be in and not Cyprus, the IGP said.

“It is not possible for him to leave that country so easily. He is still there hiding like a chicken. Why would he go to Cyprus?”

Instead, he said he believes that Low is trying to purchase assets in Cyprus by proxy.

“We obtained this information following the arrest of a person about three weeks ago,” said Abdul Hamid, at a press conference today, adding that his anti-money laundering unit was working very hard to trace the money trail.

Still, the IGP kept mum on the country in which Low is taking refuge in. He said although there might be certain parties who feel that police are not doing enough in seeking the businessman’s deportation, he had his reasons.

“Our approach is to discuss with the authorities and government of the country he is in, both in an official and unofficial manner, to have him deported,” the IGP said, adding that he’d continue explaining to the concerned authorities why they must help in the investigation.

“This is not related to politics but a crime issue, not policing but a robbery. He stole a lot of our money, billions of ringgit and still controls it. We want it back,“ Abdul Hamid said.

The IGP expressed deep disappointment with the government of the unspecified country Low is taking refuge in, as the country has not been cooperating with Malaysia with its requests or in handing Low over, despite cooperating on policing and other matters in the past.

On a claim that Low had undergone plastic surgery and now appears to look like a bear, Abdul Hamid said there is a possibility although he’d rather not accept it.

“I had no intention to insult him,” the IGP said, claiming that he meant that the plastic surgeon must be so skilled that Low is nowhere to be found.