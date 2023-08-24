IGP: Don’t play up 3R issues during Johor by-elections

MALACCA: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has warned supporters of all political parties contesting in the upcoming Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections to not play up sensitive issues, especially relating to 3R (race, religion, royalty) to avoid creating disharmony among Malaysians throughout the campaigning period.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) issued the reminder to reduce any possible change of disharmony among Malaysians, adding that the police were not keen on opening investigation papers on such issues.

“Looking that the recent state elections, there really were no cases during nominations and I’m confident that voters in Johor are mature enough to manage such matters during the upcoming by-elections,” he told reporters after the Malacca state awards investiture in conjunction with the Malacca Yang Dipertua Negeri’s 74th official birthday here today.

He was confered the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka (DGSM) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’, by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam.

The by-elections are being held after the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats feel vacant following the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The Election Commission has set nominations for Aug 26 and early voting on Sept 5, with polling day on Sept 9. -Bernama