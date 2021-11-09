IGP: Edisi Siasat owner urged to come forward with evidence

KUALA LUMPUR: The owner of the Twitter account, @edisi_siasatmy, has been asked to lodge a report and come forward with any evidence on allegations of abuse of power, malpractice and corruption involving several ministers, former ministers, and senior officials of enforcement agencies in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the account owner needs to prove the allegations and not just make claims on the social media platforms on the alleged irregularities.

He added that so far, 13 investigation papers had been opened involving the Twitter account and almost all individuals, including senior police officers who were allegedly involved in the misconduct, had given their statements.

“The investigation papers were opened after a senior police officer who was alleged to have been involved lodged a report. The police have recorded statements from almost all individuals to assist the investigation.

“After finishing recording the statements, we will see how true those allegations are,” he said after the handover ceremony of two armoured vehicles to the Federal Reserve Unit at the FRU Base in Cheras here today.

Recent allegations in the Twitter account on misconduct by some senior police officers and the top management of the anti-graft agency protecting criminal syndicates had gone viral on social media.

Acryl Sani said the allegations involving the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had been handed over to the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) for verification.

Meanwhile, he said the two armoured vehicles costing RM2 million were assigned to Unit 1 and 5 of the Kuala Lumpur FRU.

At present, FRU has 29 command vehicles, Acryl Sani said, adding the replacement process of the vehicles would be carried out periodically. — Bernama