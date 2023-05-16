IGP: ESSZone curfew order to be reviewed, areas to be scaled down

KOTA KINABALU: The implementation of the curfew order in the waters of the seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) will be reviewed and the areas will be scaled down from time to time according to the needs, said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix).

He said the proposed review of the curfew order was discussed at the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) meeting in Tawau yesterday.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and ESScom have proposed that the implementation of the curfew be scaled down and will be renamed as Restricted Movement Areas in the waters of certain districts.

“To begin with, we will propose that the waters of Tawau be removed from the curfew because we are confident that the security control in the waters of the district is satisfactory.”

He said this to reporters after attending the handover ceremony of the Inanam Police Station Housing Project which was officiated by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi here today.

Commenting further, Acryl Sani said that although there were no more kidnapping incidents reported in the east coast area of Sabah, the curfew is still necessary.

“Kidnapping incidents have not occurred in the area for the past three years due to the curfew and strict security control by ESSCom.

“However, there are three areas still deemed as hotspots namely Sandakan, Lahad Datu and Semporna as they were bordering with neighbouring countries,” he said adding that previously two areas had been removed from the curfew, namely Kudat and Kota Marudu. -Bernama