KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has expressed frustration and disappointment with his counterpart in another country for a lack of cooperation in helping Malaysia bring Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, home to face charges.

He lamented that the authorities in the said country had refused to acknowledge that Low, was hiding there despite the fact that Malaysia had produced evidence to support its claim.

He said that despite all the efforts to extradite Low, the authorities in the said country seemed insincere in helping Malaysia. He declined to say which country he was referring to.

“Seeking assistance from them is like clapping with one hand,” he added.

However, he said Malaysia could retaliate by also not cooperating if that country sought help in the future.

Nonetheless, with just a week before the year ends, Hamid remains committed to bringing the fugitive businessman back to Malaysia.

In September, he had pledged to bring Low back before the year was out.

Low is wanted for his alleged involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal that has embroiled former PM .

Hamid said Malaysia had informed the said country that it had information that Low was there, “but they refused to acknowledge this”.

“But we have our intelligence saying he was there. We have details, documents and travel records.

“I am extremely disappointed with their lack of cooperation. What we hope (from them) is sincerity in our cooperation ... but we don’t have that,” he told a press conference after an event here yesterday.

Hamid also declined to reveal the whereabouts of Low, but said the wanted man was still using public money.

He said Low was under the protection of “certain people” in the country where he was hiding, making an extradition attempt harder.

On a separate matter, Hamid lamented at the state of the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman, saying it looked like it had been abandoned, thanks to a lack of facilities and officers.

“The government should give more attention to the police. We hope they will approve several projects for Bukit Aman,” he said.