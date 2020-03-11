IGP expresses frustration over graft in police force

PASIR MAS: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) expressed his frustration over the alleged corrupt practices among police personnel involving lorry drivers, which led to them being arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Abdul Hamid said there were officers who still practiced such a culture, despite various warnings and advice.

He said he had yet to receive the full report on the case involving 12 police personnel who had been arrested by MACC yesterday and he welcomed the agency’s actions in carrying out its duties to the people.

“I can’t really say much, yes I am disappointed and sadly, the family members will have to bear the consequences of the act.

“The one who takes (the bribe) is the husband, if they don’t think about the fate of the family, then they can carry on, and if they are caught, there will be no point of feeling remorse as there have been enough warnings and advice given,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the presentation of the Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) award to 264 police officers and personnel who served during the emergency.

The ceremony, also attended by Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar and Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan, was held at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters’ Dewan Ketua Polis Negara, here today.

Commenting further, Abdul Hamid said the MACC would complete the investigation paper before submitting it to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

“If the prosecution fails to provide sufficient evidence, the officers and personnel involved in the corruption will face disciplinary action by the Royal Malaysia Police. I will not give up and through the Management Department I will continue to strive to raise awareness among police officers and personnel to prevent corruption,” he said.

Yesterday, 12 police personnel from the Penang police headquarters’ Traffic Division were arrested by the MACC for alleged corrupt practices and abuse of power.

Eleven of them were detained around Penang, while another was arrested in Kuala Lumpur during the special MACC operation conducted between 10am and 6pm yesterday. - Bernama