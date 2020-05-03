IGP hopes harsher penalties for motorists who cause death

SERDANG: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) hopes motorists who ignore safety and cause the death of other road users will face harsher penalties.

He said the punishment would serve as a lesson to all parties to ensure such things would never recur.

“During the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, all movements have been restricted. However, there are others who drink drive and cause fatal accidents. This is obviously an irresponsible act,” he said when met by reporters outside the Serdang Hospital, here today.

He spent almost an hour in the hospital’s Forensic Department visiting the remains of a policeman who was on duty at a roadblock near the Kajang South Toll Plaza, at the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas), who was killed after a four-wheel drive vehicle hit him earlier today.

In the 2.11am incident, Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe injuries to his body and head after being hit by a Toyota Hilux, driven by a suspected drunk driver.

Abdul Hamid described the incident on the 10th day of Ramadan as heartbreaking.

“I was saddened when early this morning I was informed of this accident that should not have happened.

“I also learned that the late Corporal Safwan has nine siblings and he was the quiet one. He also has a family member who worked as police officer. His father was a former VAT69 commando in Ulu Kinta, Perak and retired three years ago,” he said. - Bernama