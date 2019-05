KUALA LUMPUR: Calling them “uniformed robbers”, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) yesterday warned that rogue policemen will face the full brunt of the law if their wrongdoings are proven.

He said he will not allow them to stand in the way of police repairing their image and restoring public confidence in the force.

Abdul Hamid was commenting on theSun’s exclusive report on five patrol policemen extorting RM8,000 from a teacher earlier this month.

“I have heard a lot of stories about policemen extorting money from the public, including foreigners,” he said. “It pains my heart. I am filled with sadness when I listened to how the victims, more often than not foreign workers, losing their hard-earned money to these ‘uniformed robbers’.

“I am tough on all offenders and they should know that crime does not pay. We will not spare them of harsh action if we catch them committing such serious crimes.”

Abdul Hamid said two of the five policemen involved in the case of extortion in Kuala Lumpur have been suspended and investigations into the case are ongoing.

On Wednesday, theSun front-paged the case of a 50-year-old teacher who was pursued by five policemen on motorcycles before being held at gunpoint in Jalan Ampang.

The teacher, who was with a 27-year-old female relative, was kicked and punched by a policeman, who accused him of fleeing from them.

The policeman allegedly demanded RM10,000 to release him, but settled for RM8,000 when the teacher said it was all he could raise after making several ATM withdrawals from different locations in the city.

The victim made a police report on May 8.