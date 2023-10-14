IGP: Increase in allocation can enhance NSRC’s ability to combat scam-related crimes

KUALA LUMPUR: The additional allocation of RM20 million provided under the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 for the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) can enhance its function to combat the increase in scam-related crimes.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will ensure that the funds allocated for the purpose will be channelled to the responsible team and managed responsibly.

“The objective is to ensure peace and harmony is preserved in line with the development efforts professed by the Malaysia Madani government,” he said in a statement tonight.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in Parliament today increased the allocation for NSRC from RM10 million in the previous budget to RM20 million, primarily to replace seven twin-engine light aircraft and five helicopters for PDRM.

Razarudin said the procurement to replace old assets can strengthen the country’s preparedness to ensure the security of the nation, just like the Home Ministry function which is also to ensure peace, security and sovereignty of the country through an allocation of RM19 billion.

According to Razarudin, PDRM remain commited and focused on providing the best service to the people through a high level of integrity and good governance. -Bernama