IGP: More than 9,000 additional police personnel to be deployed for state polls

KOTA BHARU: A total of 9,602 additional police officers and personnel will be deployed to assist in the six-state elections next month, said Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The Inspector-General of Police said the Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) will coordinate the deployment to ensure the smooth running of the state polls.

“A total of 9,602 additional personnel will be deployed to the six states involved. From there, almost 2,000 personnel will help in Kelantan and Selangor, Terengganu (2,048) and Penang (663).

“The number of personnel is sufficient to guard ballot boxes and ensure voters’ safety,” he told a press conference after attending a briefing on the state polls at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters here today.

Also present was Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said the police have identified 16 hotspots in Kelantan for the upcoming state polls.

“The Kelantan police have been carrying out Op Cantas since last May, and they have identified the parties that could possibly cause chaos.

“However, based on the briefing, I believe the state election will run smoothly, and once again, I would like to emphasise that it is safe for voters to go out to cast their ballots,” he said.-Bernama