IGP: MPV, URB presence in residential, commercial areas increases public confidence

KUALA LUMPUR: The presence of police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) and motorcycle patrol unit (URB) in residential, commercial and industrial areas has successfully increased the public’s confidence in personal and property safety, including during the recent festive season.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the theme, ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ (police and the people are inseparable), highlights the importance of the police and the community to work together in efforts to prevent crime, towards creating a safe environment in the country.

“Thus, the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) is responsible for establishing engagements with all levels of society through the implementation of various initiatives and programmes with the concept of community policing,” he said.

He said this at the IGP monthly assembly at Dataran Kompleks 3, Bukit Aman today.

He also said that for the period from January to April 2023, the MPV unit had carried out a total of 872,283 vehicle inspections, of which a total of 76,768 summons had been issued.

“In addition, MPV unit personnel have also carried out a total of 1,651 arrests, with 770 of them related to criminal cases, 777 arrests related to narcotics cases and 104 other cases.

“The URB also carried out a total of 154,887 ‘stop and talk’ and ‘meet and greet’ activities as an effort to bring the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) closer to the community,” he said.

Also at the gathering, Acryl Sani presented certificates of appreciation to 37 police officers and public staff from various departments who have shown excellent performance in their respective services. - Bernama