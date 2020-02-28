IGP: No foreign provocateurs, consider this a warning

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has warned against bringing in foreign elements to interfere with the country’s current political situation.

He said there were attempts to bring in foreign elements to help certain parties during the current political turmoil.

“This is what we call betrayal ... this is treason, do not get outsiders involved ... we are in the midst of a ‘family’ squabble between parties.

“We seem to be able to handle quarrels and move on in Parliament, so why do we have to ignite adverse situations. I am warning those who try to rope in foreign elements, (or) have plans to bring them in ... if I detect (such attempts) I will take action,“ he said.

He said this during a press conference with Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang outside the gate of Istana Negara after having an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Abdul Hamid also advised political leaders and their supporters to refrain from issuing provocative statements, besides urging the public to stop making speculations that were malicious and illogical in nature.

He said police had open an investigation paper in connection with the spread of a piece of fake news over what had transpired at Istana Negara yesterday.

“This is not good, this concerns the authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. How is it that those outside know the accurate vote tally and other information. I have directed the Criminal Investigations Department to take action,” he said.

At the same time, Abdul Hamid urged the public not to speculate on his and Affendi’s presence at Istana Negara today.

He explained that both of them had been summoned by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to brief His Majesty on the country’s current state of security and public order.

He said the perception that Affendi’s arrival in his official car bearing the Z1 registration plates were with certain intentions was an ‘irresponsible attempt to play games’.

“Alhamdullillah, we reported that the situation is still peaceful and under control ... it’s just that ‘temperatures’ have risen,” he said.

Abdul Hamid also gave his assurance that the police and the Armed Forces will continue to ensure security at the country’s borders is under control. — Bernama