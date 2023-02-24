IGP: No such thing as ‘my man’ in PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no such term as ‘my man or ‘orang saya’ in the police force (PDRM), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said the practice (of using the term ‘my man’ or ‘orang saya’) should not become a culture in the PDRM, instead all officers and personnel should be treated equally.

“It is an unhealthy culture. I ask all district police chiefs, department heads, and personnel to do away with calling someone ‘my man’ or ‘orang saya’. I ask that they be under the leadership of Datuk (Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan).

“There are no IGP or OCPD’s (district police chief) favorites because all officers and staff are working for PDRM under me, “ he said in his speech at the handing over of duties for the Selangor police chief and Selangor Perkep chairman.

Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was appointed as the new Selangor police chief effective today.

Acryl Sani said the appointment of Hussein Omar, a senior police officer with extensive experience who had successfully handled several cases recently, is a step forward to overcome future challenges of the police force.

“I believe that the Selangor Police Contingent is now in capable hands,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hussein Omar said he would perform his new role to the best of his ability.

Hussein Omar was previously Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director (intelligence/operations), and National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) operations director. - Bernama