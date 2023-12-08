IGP: Parties must avoid rallies, gatherings to celebrate victories in state elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reminded all political parties that contested and won in the six state elections held today, to avoid any rallies or gatherings to celebrate their victory.

Razarudin said police would be ready and on alert during Op Kawal Mesra which starts at 12 midnight today to ensure peace and security of the public and the nation.

“Roadblocks to be set up after midnight today is not due to the state elections in six states, but rather a routine exercise carried out throughout the country every month as an effort to prevent criminal activities and to ensure peace and harmony,” he told reporters during a special press conference at Bukit Aman, here tonight.

Also present was Deputy IGP Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali.

He added that police would also be stationed at state palaces and the official residence of the Penang Yang di-Pertua to ensure there are no untoward incidents.

The IGP had earlier announced that police will be setting up roadblocks throughout the country after 12 midnight today to ensure peace and security. - Bernama