KUALA LUMPUR: A sum of RM122 million has been allocated to repair and replace 241 units of lifts in buildings and quarters of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) nationwide, according to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said that, of the total, 201 units were currently in the process of being repaired by the appointed contractor, while the remaining 41 units were still in the process of preparing documents for tender.

“To ensure that the elevators are always safe to use, I ask the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) and the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters to appoint competent maintenance contractors.

“This is important because the main cause of the damage to the lift is that it is not being maintained on a regular basis,“ he said.

In addition, he said Pulapol Kuala Lumpur and the Pantai Police Station received an allocation of RM7.7 million for the repair of their quarters.

“Repair works are being carried out by appointed contractors including electrical wiring, roof repairs, bathrooms, water supply systems and sewage systems.

“I would like to recommend to the housing committee and quarters residents to work together to maintain the facilities provided and monitor irresponsible activities,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Home Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Jamil Rakon said more quarters and elevators would be replaced to look after the welfare of PDRM residents.

“The government will look at the need and it will also depend on the allocation provided by the Ministry of Finance,“ he added. - Bernama