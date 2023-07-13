IGP: PDRM never stopped 1MDB probe, Jho Low hunt still on

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have never stopped investigating the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) case or ceased its hunt for fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said.

He said following the arrest of former 1MDB lawyer Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, a close associate of Jho Low, on Friday, more arrests can be expected soon.

“If police can have Jasmin Loo in custody, we can anytime arrest others involved with 1MDB and Jho Low.

“There is no need to know where they are at as this involves police tactical matters,’ he told a special media conference in Bukit Aman here today.

On Loo’s arrest, Razarudin said the woman was arrested after presenting herself with her lawyer at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters to record her statement.

“PDRM are still investigating the case and are cooperating with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Securities Commission in the event the suspect is in the wanted category,” he said.

Razarudin said Loo is being investigated under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

Loo was 1MDB’s former executive director of group and is believed to be in Low’s inner circle.

Bloomberg previously reported that Swiss investigators conducting a criminal investigation into the 1MDB scandal were hunting executive director Casey Tang and Jasmine Loo in connection with the alleged illegal transfer of US$700 million.

On Dec 4, 2018, the Magistrate’s Court issued arrest warrants against Jho Low, Jasmine Loo, Casey, former 1MDB official Geh Choh Heng and Eric Tan Kim Loong.

The arrest warrants were issued after they failed to appear in court to face seven charges of money laundering related to 1MDB. -Bernama