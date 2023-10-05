IGP: PDRM scrutinising reports of misconduct involving personnel

KUANTAN: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is scrutinising reports of misconduct involving its personnel that had no action taken as revealed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix).

He assured that the PDRM will never compromise on any wrongdoing, in addition to working closely with related agencies including the MACC and the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (SIAP), towards upholding integrity within the force.

“A detailed report on the matter has already been prepared by the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS), and we are looking into the report, which said that we did not take action against those involved.

“...there were no reports that we ignored and did not take follow up action because we view misconduct cases seriously and hold fast to integrity,” he told reporters at the handing-over-of-duties ceremony of the Pahang police chief here today.

He said this when asked to comment on yesterday’s statement by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail that the ministry would look into the report by MACC saying that 125 cases of misconduct involving PDRM personnel have been ignored.

An English daily yesterday published Azam’s revelation that some government agencies have been ignoring over 500 reports of misconduct involving their staff, despite the MACC recommending them to take action.

Out of that total, 125 reports involved police personnel, followed by the Road Transport Department.

The ceremony, held at the state police contingent headquarters, witnessed outgoing Pahang police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf handing over his duties to Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman.

Ramli will take over as Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director. -Bernama