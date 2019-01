KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will boost the security at the between Sarawak and Indonesia following the kidnapping of five people in the jungle near Kampung Danau Melikin on Dec 11 by Indonesian security forces.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the PDRM had taken pro-active measures with the State Security Council (MKN) which would co-ordinate the effort so that a tighter control of the border area would be implemented.

‘’The tight control at the border must be implemented so that the incident of kidnapping prior to this will not repeat itself in the future and it will also involve the army and local authorities,’’ he said, at a media conference after launching a ceremony to award the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) to 347 recipients here today.

On the kidnap case, Fuzi said the police was waiting for further directives from the deputy public prosecutor on whether to charge the kidnappers or otherwise.

“We will also not allow foreigners including foreign armies to encroach into our national territory be it on land, water and air space,’’ he said.

Local newspapers had reported that five Malaysian loggers, aged 15 to 64 years, were kidnapped about 400m from the Serian-Kalimantan border.

It was reported that the Malaysians were detained by several armed men clad in army uniforms, who claimed that they had felled trees in Indonesia and forced them to drive into Kalimantan.

Subsequently, Malaysia sent a protest note to Jakarta condemning the detention of its citizens by members of the Indonesian security forces on Dec 14.

At the event, Fuzi explained that the giving of the award did not involve police retirees, but serving officers who had carried out their duties to serve the nation excellently in looking after peace and security. — Bernama