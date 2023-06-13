IGP: PDRM to seek Interpol’s help to locate Jocelyn Chia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police will be seeking Interpol’s assistance to find out the full identity and current whereabouts of comedian Jocelyn Chia, says said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said the request would be made tomorrow so that further investigations could be carried out under Section 504/505(c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Acryl Sani was speaking to reporters after the Hospital Visit programme in conjunction with the 216th Police Day celebrations at the Tunku Ampuan Besar Tuanku Aishah Rohani Hospital, UKM Specialists Children Hospital, Cheras today.

He said the police had also applied to the Malaysian Multimedia Communications Commission (MCMC) for user profiling to help with investigations into the social media accounts used by the comedian.

“We (police) have also transcribed the suspect’s speech from the video clip,” he said.

Last Saturday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail described the jokes made by comedian Jocelyn Chia on belittling Malaysia and making fun of the MH370 tragedy as insensitive and offensive.

Recently, Chia’s video went viral when she performed a comedy skit, entitled ‘Singapore vs Malaysia’, mocking the tragedy of the missing plane, in addition to making offensive jokes which drew the outrage of some Malaysians. - Bernama