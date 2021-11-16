IGP: Police escorts for ex-PMs with court cases end once appeals exhausted

PETALING JAYA: Police escorts for former prime ministers facing criminal charges will only be revoked after they have exhausted the appeal process, says Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani. (pix)

The Inspector-General of Police said the police are bound by law to provide traffic and safety escorts for former prime ministers, citing the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980.

“For the time being, the police provide these services for all former prime ministers.

“In the case of prime ministers who are facing legal action, the police will maintain their eligibility for traffic and safety escorts until the courts decide their appeal,“ he said in a statement today.

Acryl was responding to “several parties” who had questioned why former premiers enjoyed such privileges.

In 2018, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s security personnel - mostly policemen - were withdrawn.

In 2016, two-time Premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamd, then campaigning against Najib, had his outrider privileges removed as well.

The following year, the police had recalled some of Mahathir’s government-assigned bodyguards as well.