IGP: Police take woman’s statement over video manipulating Perak Sultan’s speech

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded the statement of a woman on an edited video clip of the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah endorsing a political party in the ongoing state election campaign.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain when contacted by Bernama said this after the 46-year-old woman appeared at Cyberjaya police station at 2.30 pm this afternoon.

He said police received 24 reports on the case.

Earlier, a video clip lasting two minutes and 50 seconds went viral that quoted a small part of His Highness’s speech in 2013 that touched on a political party.

Orang Kaya Bendahara Seri Maharaja Perak Tan Sri Dr Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin in a statement yesterday said the video that was broadcast was a small excerpt from Sultan Nazrin’s (then Regent of Perak) speech at an Ummah Unity Discourse themed ‘Ummah Unity; Hope, Reality and Challenges’ organised by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka on Feb 19 2013.

Thus, Mohd Zahidi said the Sultan of Perak’s Office had filed a police report last Saturday regarding the actions of the woman involved. -Bernama