IGP: Police to set up roadblocks all over the country after midnight

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian police will set up roadblocks throughout the country after midnight as a safety measure said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

According to the IGP, the move was to ensure the safety and security of the public.

He added that setting roadblocks was a normal monthly routine.

“The public need not worry or panic. The public should not associate the setting up of roadblocks to the decision of the state election results in six states tonight,” he told reporters during a special media conference at Bukit Aman tonight.

The elections results of six states - Selangor, Negeri Sembilam, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah - is expected to be announced tonight.

More to come. - Bernama