IGP: Probe against Roger Ng to focus on modus operandi in sale of bonds

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation against former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng Chong Hwa will focus on his modus operandi in selling security notes and bonds allegedly brought using 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds, according to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix).

The IGP said information about the modus operandi is crucial, including determining if other individuals were involved in siphoning the 1MDB funds.

“We will start questioning Ng today to find out his modus operandi in selling the bonds and the amount of commission he received.

“At the same time, the police will freeze and seize all accounts and assets owned by Ng, including houses, cars, buildings, and bank accounts he holds abroad,” he told a special press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Razarudin said with the arrest of Ng, police anticipated that more 1MDB-related assets overseas would be recovered.

He said there was no time frame set for police investigation on the man before being handed over to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Securities Commission.

On Jan 9 this year, the High Court here granted him a discharge not amounting to acquittal over four charges of abetting Goldman Sachs, by omitting material facts and making false statements, in the sale of security notes and bonds worth US$6.5 billion belonging to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) subsidiaries.

On April 8 last year, Ng was found guilty by a court in the United States for conspiring to embezzle hundreds of millions of dollars from 1MDB and was subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison in New York.

Last Friday, the media reported that Ng would be handed over to Malaysia to face related charges.

Meanwhile, on the fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho atau Jho Low’s whereabouts, Razarudin said:

“Only by questioning Roger Ng, we will find out whether or not there are other suspects involved in the case, and also Jho Low’s whereabouts,” he said.

Regarding the lawyer who is also 1MDB group strategic executive director Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, who was detained to assist in the 1MDB-related investigations, the IGP said that the police are working to retrieve all her assets worth RM93.2 million that are linked to 1MDB.

Razarudin said the police are getting cooperation from the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to retrieve all the 1MDB assets overseas.

“We are still working to retrieve 1MDB assets overseas, including two buildings in Singapore and a bank account and nine valuable paintings in the US,” he said, adding that the MACC’s investigation into the woman had been concluded and the investigation paper had also been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Loo is believed to have been part of fugitive businessman Jho Low’s inner circle and possessed information regarding 1MDB was arrested on July 7 to facilitate the investigations. -Bernama