KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has put in a request with the government for police officers to seek medical treatment at Malaysian Armed Forces hospitals.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the application was submitted and PDRM will continue negotiating with the government for the approval.

He said that PDRM received a letter from the armed forces stating limited financial resources as an obstacle as upgrading existing infrastructure will be required to accommodate more patients and this would be costly.

“We will continue to seek a resolution on how the facilities can be shared,” Hamid said at a press conference after Armed Forces Chief Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin visited Bukit Aman, here today.

There are three hospitals dedicated to armed forces personnel, namely in Lumut in Perak, Terendak in Malacca and the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Hospital in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, he raised that the armed forces has always made various facilities available to the police, including the opportunity to study at the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM).

“We want to capitalise on this opportunity and further strengthen the cooperation between the PDRM and the armed forces to benefit both parties,” he said. — Bernama