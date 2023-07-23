IGP: RM150m allocation to be utilised to refurbish old quarters

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation of RM150 million recently announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be fully utilized, among other things, to refurbish old police quarters and stations and ensure the wellbeing of police personnel so that they will be able to work in a conducive and comfortable environment.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said this will include finding a new office for ESSCom (Eastern Sabah Security Command), which the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has been renting until now.

Speaking to Bernama today, Razarudin said the refurbishment works on old police quarters and stations must be carried out properly to ensure that the facilities are at their best.

He said the allocation would inadvertently enhance the services provided by PDRM.

At the same time, the IGP said the progress of maintenance works for facilities under the Home Ministry, especially for the PDRM, needs to be closely monitored to ensure that it would truly benefit the personnel.

“I have told my team that the progress of works from this RM150 million allocation should be monitored weekly...from the start...so that we can feel and see that the works are being done correctly.

“In practical terms, the governance and management of work implementation must be good and proper,” he said.

On July 15, Anwar announced the approval of an allocation of RM150 million for the maintenance of facilities of agencies under the Home Ministry to ensure the comfort of the country’s security forces personnel.

Anwar said the government approved an allocation of RM45 million specifically for repair and upgrading work and procurement of equipment at 117 General Operations Force (GOF) control posts and RM40 million for Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom)-related infrastructure and facilities.

Also approved was RM50 million for maintenance and refurbishment of quarters with broken floors and problematic) toilets. - Bernama