JERANTUT: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) yesterday, was in a casual mood as he recalled his mischiefs while attending school at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Jerantut here for five years beginning in 1966.

Abdul Hamid, who started school there in Standard Two, after his father, who was assigned to the Jerantut Police Station as a police constable, admitted he was a bit naughty, much like every other child.

“My friend and I used to climb mango trees which we were not aware whom they belonged to, but at that time there were plenty around. My hobby was fishing in the river, while a small monsoon drain nearby was where I would look for fighting fish (wild Betta) besides catching spiders.

“I used to play football, ‘police-and-thieves’, ‘galah panjang’ and collect stamps. However despite our mischiefs, my naughty friends and I were very fearful and respectful of our parents.

“We never hung out until midnight. My family was not well-to-do and they couldn’t afford to buy me a bicycle. We were raised to fear the police,” he said in his speech at the SK Jerantut Graduation ceremony here yesterday, which was also attended by his good friend Tajurudin Mat Noh and their Standard Six class teacher, K.Murugiah.

He added that his friendship with others at the school was also very close, much like siblings, that despite staying in the police barracks, he would visit friends in nearby villages in the afternoon.

He said it was customary for them to enjoy their lunch in the school field during recess, in addition to visiting each other during the festive seasons, thus making the connection even stronger until today. — Bernama