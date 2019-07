PETALING JAYA: Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador’s (pix) assurance that police are doubling efforts to find Indira Gandhi’s daughter is long overdue, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The failure to detect Prasana Diksa is major blot on police professionalism, the DAP adviser added in a statement.

“I can assure Malaysians that I am taking a personal interest in this,” Abdul Hamid said. “I want a happy ending to this episode.

“It’s very sad and touches the hearts of Malaysians. We are talking about a mother (separated) from her daughter.

“I have asked my men to double their effort. The team is working on something, but I cannot reveal what.”

Indira’s ex-husband Muhammad Riduan Abdullah took Prasana when she was just 11 months old, and unilaterally converted all his three children to Islam in 2009.

A lengthy legal battle between Riduan and Indira ensued, involving both the syariah and civil courts.

Indira’s two eldest children now live with her, but the whereabouts of Prasana and her father remain unknown.