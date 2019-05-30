IGP says Jho Low expected to be detained soon (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have tracked down Penang-born businessman fugitive Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, and will be able to arrest him soon, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Abdul Hamid Bador today.

He declined to reveal details of the leads gathered by police but said Low, who is wanted for his involvement in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal, will be brought back to the country.

“I am serious about the new leads but please have patience. Where he plans to hide ... won’t be safe for him. We will bring him home because everyone is waiting,“ he told reporters after visiting the Taman Tun Dr Ismail Ramadan Bazaar.

Last week, Abdul Hamid was reported as saying that police had new leads of Low’s whereabouts.

On another matter, he added that he could not wait for the establishment of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

“The police force is eagerly waiting for IPCMC to be finalised and implemented.

“Once it’s final, then it will be my responsibility to convince my men that the formation of IPCMC will ensure their welfare is taken care of.”

Abdul Hamid said there were many things that needed to be improved after he made surprise visits to several police stations and headquarters recently.

“It’s really sad. Right before coming here, I visited the Taman Tun Dr Ismail police quarters and the condition is really bad,“ he said.

“I suggest the press should go and see the broken and leaking roof.

“The police officers who are still living there are making sacrifices. They can’t go and rent another place as they can’t afford it.”

He said this was the reason he has always supported and fought for the formation of the IPCMC.

“It’s time for them to get their rights, that the government should have provided earlier.

“It’s really hard for some of the men who only get a salary of RM1,500 and with two children. They are really struggling. So now is the time for all this to change,“ he said.