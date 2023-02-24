IGP says probe into fatal shooting of policeman in Penang will be transparent

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have given assurance of a transparent investigation into the incident where a police sergeant was found dead with three gunshot wounds at the back of the Bayan Lepas police station in Penang last week.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said police had always been professional in their investigations, even in cases involving their own pesonnel.

He said police were still waiting for the post-mortem report on the shooting case.

“I would like to advise the public not to speculate on this case as investigation is ongoing,” he told reporters at a ceremony for handover of duties to the new Selangor police chief and Selangor Perkep chairman here today.

The 51-year-old policeman, who was attached to the police station, was found dead, with a pistol on his body and three gunshot wounds to the neck, chest and head.

On another matter, Acryl Sani has appealed for information on the case where the dismembered body of a man in a suitcase was found at KM447 of North-South Highway north-bound, near the Rawang Selatan exit, last month.

“Anyone with information on the incident, even if they deem it irrelevant, should contact us as it may help to solve the case.

“The incident happened in an area without a closed-circuit camera and this hampers police investigation,” he said.

Asked on the police report lodged by Court of Appeal judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali denying accusations by blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin in an article in April last year, Acryl Sani said the matter was still under investigation and police would issue a media statement soon. - Bernama