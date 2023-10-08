IGP: Security tightened at state palaces, administrative centres ahead of elections

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will tighten security measures at strategic locations, including state palaces, that might be the focal points of certain parties after the results of elections in six states are announced this Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said that it was to ensure the safety and public order post-elections, adding that the security at state palaces was vital as the police did not want any disruptions, especially during the middle of the night, after results were announced.

“We don’t want the palace or the Sultan in the state to be disturbed in the middle of the night by anyone attempting to be sworn in.

“We will ensure the transition of the state government takes place in a peaceful manner, in accordance with the Constitution,” he said in a special media conference in Bukit Aman here today.

The IGP said that the police had already prepared safety and public order assignments for nomination day, early voting and the campaigning period as soon as the state legislative assemblies in the six states were dissolved.

He added that 36,492 officers and personnel were mobilised for various duties for the state elections, including the federal reserve unit, the air wing and the general operations force.

“This includes guarding and carrying ballot boxes for safekeeping in emptied lockups,” he said.

Razarudin also provided safety assurances to all parties, including candidates, supporters and voters to come out to vote without fear.

“I know that with the police on duty throughout the election and after the results are announced, I want them to come out to vote without fear of being restricted or stopped.

“I as IGP, and my deputy, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, state and district police chiefs in the six states that are holding elections are prepared and you all can come out and vote safely,” he said.

Razarudin said that traffic congestion is expected at several polling centres but the police will be able to manage the situation.

“Voters need not worry about traffic at schools as traffic police will manage the flow of traffic this Saturday,” he added.

Voters in six states will go to the polls to elect their new state governments this Saturday. The Kuala Terengganu by-election will also be held simultaneously on the same day. -Bernama