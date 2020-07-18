IGP seeks increase in housing allowance for police

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is seeking the government to help ease the burden due to the rising cost of living facing its members, especially those in the lower ranks, by increasing their housing allowance.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said this followed complaints by PDRM members in having to pay high house rentals, especially those who are posted in big cities, as the allowance they received was not enough.

“I’m not asking for salary increase, but increase in housing allowance, especially for the lower-rank policemen.

“Those with salary of RM1,500. If they have to pay house rent of RM600 a month, while their housing allowance is only RM260, it means they have to fork out another RM300, when their salary is also used for their children’s need, like food, clothing and schooling,” he told Bernama at Bukit Aman here.

He said the issue on housing allowance has been raised by PDRM since 2018.

Abdul Hamid said it was because of the low housing allowance for the police that he objected to land owned by PDRM to be sold for development.

The land should instead be developed by the police themselves, he added.

“In 10 years, we may have 30,000 PDRM members in Klang Valley and Kuala Lumpur. If there are houses for them, there is no need for the (housing) allowance,” he added. - Bernama